A Listener May Have Saved A Boston Sports Host’s Life

Longtime Beasley Boston sports talk host Fred Toucher announced that he will be taking a leave of absence for throat surgery and that a listener may have saved his life. After battling voice issues for the last couple of months, Toucher is temporarily stepping away from Toucher & Rich with Rich Shertenlieb on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ).

In a statement read by Shertenlieb on air on Monday, Toucher explained the situation further. “I had been going to doctors and they didn’t seem overly concerned. However, a listener heard me and put me in touch with a doctor he works with. I went and things didn’t go great. He found some things in my throat that concerned him,” said Toucher. “He told me not to worry because he could fix all of it. Not to sound dramatic but it is possible a listener saved my life by setting up that appointment.”

The full statement, available on the WBZ website, went on to say that while Toucher cannot speak at the moment, he will be back on the air after his recovery. In the meantime, he will continue to write for WBZ’s website.