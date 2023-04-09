Three Can’t Miss Sessions For NAB Show Monday

With NAB Show 2023 less than one week away, Radio Ink is here to help with your planning. Here are three Monday sessions that radio broadcasters shouldn’t miss.

1. NAB Show Welcome



9-10:30a

North Hall Main Stage

Truly the most important way to start your day at the Convention Center is with a fireside chat from NAB President Curtis LeGeyt. Expect to hear the latest on the fight to keep AM radio in the automobile and hopefully more details on the Local Radio Freedom Act. The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation will also present its Insight Award.

2. How My Song Appears And Sounds On The Radio

10:30-11:20a

West Hall Capitalize Inspiration Theater

The majority of radio’s audience still listens in the car. How can broadcasters make the most of the connected car not just for listeners, but for artists, too? Xperi talks the future of HD Radio and DTS AutoStage with songwriter Marshall Altman, Beasley Media Group’s Chief Content Officer Justin Chase, and Xperi’s Senior Vice President of Global Radio & Digital Audio Joe D’Angelo.

3. Sip-and-Speak: The Next Generation of Radio Superstars



3-3:30p

With so much discussion of how to pull in new on-air talent to radio, what about recruiting new account executives and marketers? This short session will discuss best practices for identifying and recruiting new radio talent to promote radio sales and marketing as a viable career path. The sip-and-speak features a conversation between Julie Koehn, President of Lenawee Broadcasting Company, and Erica Farber, President and CEO of the RAB.