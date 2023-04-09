Benztown Talks Radio A.I. With Anstandig

Benztown and P1 Media Group continue their Global Radio Ideas webinar series with one of radio’s biggest debates – is AI radio’s friend or foe?

The free webinar, Ally or Enemy? How RadioGPT will Transform Radio, will be on Thursday, April 13th. The webinar will feature tech futurist Daniel Anstandig, CEO and Co-Founder of Futuri Media, who will discuss how Artificial Intelligence and RadioGPT will help and improve radio.

The 40-minute discussion will cover topics such as how Program Directors should use RadioGPT, whether stations should be transparent about using RadioGPT, and the larger role and regulation of AI in society. Anstandig will also address the recent Drew Carey AI backlash from his SiriusXM show.

Registration is open until the event date here.