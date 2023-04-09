OTA Media Holds Steady In 2022, But Losses Coming

According to the 10th annual Global Consumer Media Usage Forecast from PQ Media released Friday, digital media usage is growing faster than traditional media, but audiences still use traditional media for more hours per week. In 2022, global traditional consumer media usage remained flat at 36.13 hours per week. However, traditional consumer media usage is predicted to decline by 2.7% in 2023 to 35.16 hours per week.

On the other hand, global digital consumer media usage rose 8.1% in 2022 to 19.68 hours per week, which represents 35.3% of overall usage. Digital consumer media usage is expected to increase by 6.6% in 2023 to 20.98 hours per week. The report also found that mobile video had the biggest gain on the digital front, increasing by almost 20%, while mobile social media only had around a 2% gain.

Radio listening remained popular globally, with people listening to AM/FM for around 14 hours per week. On the subscription side, satellite radio had a slight dip in usage. The report found that Gen Z has almost an even split between traditional and digital media usage, far more than any other generation.

Finally, the United States had the fourth highest media usage of any country. These findings suggest that while digital media usage continues to grow, traditional media still plays an important role in consumers’ lives, particularly in terms of the time spent consuming.