‘The Bone’ Boasts New Weekday Lineup

Binnie Media’s 106.3 The Bone (WHXR, Portland, ME) has announced a refreshed weekday lineup featuring Shelby and Mistress Carrie. Before starting middays at WHXR, Shelby worked across New England, previously stopping in Boston (Kiss 108 WXKS) and Manchester, NH (Rock 101 WGIR FM), as well as SiriusXM Octane. Former WAAF Boston personality Mistress Carrie joins The Bone for afternoon drive.

Binnie Media VP of Programming Michael Czarnecki said “These women are a great addition to the station. Their knowledge and passion of and for the format are the perfect addition as this brand grows and evolves.”

Binnie Media President, Massimo Rosati added, “This is yet another step forward as we continue to build our brands to be the best in the market, as well as better serve our listeners and clients.”