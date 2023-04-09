Neuhoff Brings Up New Digital VP From Within

Neuhoff Media has promoted Michele Mitchell to Vice President of Content and Digital Strategy. Mitchell, who has been head of Digital Operations & Strategy since 2012, will continue to work with Neuhoff’s Content and Digital Teams while collaborating with local market leaders.

“Michele has been instrumental in creating brand connections with our audiences, advertisers, and communities,” said Neuhoff Media CEO Mike Hulvey. “Michele really understands how to bring broadcast, social, digital, and events together that impact so many aspects of our business. She is creative, has a heart for teaching, and has a love of innovative exploration. It’s a great combination”, added Hulvey.

“I am honored to take on this new role and continue working alongside the talented teams at Neuhoff Media,” said Michele. “I am excited to bring my experience and passion for content creation and digital strategy to this new position, and I look forward to helping Neuhoff Media continue to thrive.”