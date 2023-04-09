Da Diva Returns Home To Richmond

Urban One air talent Dominique Da Diva is taking over middays on iPower 92.1/104.1 (WCDX) in Richmond, VA. Dominique is a Richmond native and has been heard across Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia for longer than a decade. In addition to WCDX, Dominique will continue in her current roles as co-host of Reach Media’s The Quicksilva Show and host of her podcast Diva Unfiltered.

“I am extremely excited to welcome such a dynamic and engaging talent, in Dominique, to our team,” said Mathew Myers, Operations Manager for Radio One Richmond. “She has made Richmond proud with all of her accomplishments in the entertainment industry, so it’s a slam dunk to bring this star talent’s voice back home.”

“Being back on air in my hometown is such a full circle moment for me,” said Dominique. “Thirteen years later, I get to come back and put on for the city in an even bigger way! Thank you, Kashon Powell and Matt Myers, for this amazing opportunity! Thank you, Richmond, for always supporting me and my career. I look forward to entertaining, informing, and engaging with all of you on air and in the community!”