These 11 Traits Separate Radio’s 20% Who Write 80%

(By Pat Bryson) Today’s successful Account Executives have the mindset of being marketing consultants, not just spot salespeople. They seek to understand their clients’ needs and to create solutions to these problems. They advise their clients on many phases of their marketing, including radio, digital, TV, newspaper, and outdoor.

The 20% of salespeople that write 80% of the revenue share certain traits in common. What are the 11 traits of the Best of the Best?

They are Risk Takers. The super-sellers innovate and stay out of their comfort zones by trying to surpass their previous levels of performance. I call it the “Olympic Athlete” syndrome. They compete with themselves. They have a powerful sense of mission. They set short, intermediate, and long-term goals which are higher than the quotas set by their managers. 8:00 Am-5:00PM, they don’t get distracted by personal situations. They are focused on their job. They are problem solvers. They understand their client’s problems and goals and they recommend their campaigns only after they have clearly identified a client’s needs and have included them in developing a solution. They form partnerships. They view the customer as a partner rather than as an adversary. The customer views the salesperson as a member of their team. They can deal with rejection. They see rejection as information they can learn from. Mediocre sellers personalize rejection. They mentally rehearse each call. They visually preview each stage of the call from the handshake to the questioning process to the close and develop appropriate responses. They exchange information. Rather than present products, they exchange information with their clients. They are a resource. Top billers act as a resource to their clients, providing them ideas and experience. They are perceived by the customer as an advocate of their needs. They are enthusiastic. Top billers believe in their product. Selling is the transference of enthusiasm from the salesperson to the customer. They are reliable. A top biller does what he says he will do, when he says he will do it. Period! They are members of the Extra-Mile Club. Top billers do more than their customers expect. They find a way to surprise and delight their customers. Going that extra mile gives big rewards. And there are no traffic jams on the extra mile!

Become one of the 20% who write 80% of the revenue. Higher revenue awaits for your clients and for you!

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, “A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales” and “Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change” available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.