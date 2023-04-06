Three Can’t Miss Sessions For Radio On NAB Sunday

With NAB Show 2023 days away, Radio Ink is here to help with your planning. Here are three sessions on the first day of the Show that radio broadcasters shouldn’t miss.

1. Radio Works – Positioning Radio in 2023

1:30-2:30p

West Hall Meeting Rooms W213-W215

Radio Advertising Bureau CEO Erica Farber leads a panel of Westwood One / Cumulus Media’s Pierre Bouvard, Zimmer Radio’s Carla Leible, and Cox Media Group’s Jenna Miller in a discussion of how they position radio to advertisers and their listeners.