Three Can’t Miss Sessions For Radio On NAB Sunday

With NAB Show 2023 days away, Radio Ink is here to help with your planning. Here are three sessions on the first day of the Show that radio broadcasters shouldn’t miss.
1. Radio Works – Positioning Radio in 2023
1:30-2:30p
West Hall Meeting Rooms W213-W215
Radio Advertising Bureau CEO Erica Farber leads a panel of Westwood One / Cumulus Media’s Pierre Bouvard, Zimmer Radio’s Carla Leible, and Cox Media Group’s Jenna Miller in a discussion of how they position radio to advertisers and their listeners.
2. Math and Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing with Bob Pittman (Live Podcast Recording)
3:00-3:45p
West Hall Meeting Rooms W213-W215
iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman brings his podcast to NAB to analyze the math and magic of audio and marketing. He’ll talk with personality and influencer Angela Yee, host of Premiere Networks’ nationally syndicated Way Up with Angela Yee, the Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, and former co-host of The Breakfast Club.
3. Small and Medium Market Radio Engage
3:45-4:30p
West Hall Meeting Rooms W213-W215
The panel features Kelli Freiler from Leighton Broadcasting/Leighton Engage, Geniece Granville from Davis Broadcasting, and Mike Hulvey from Neuhoff Media, who will share case studies and revenue-generating ideas and strategies in small and medium-sized radio markets. Erica Farber returns to moderate, and Todd Kalman, Senior VP of Sales at Marketron, is the host.