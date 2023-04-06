Hannity: Wednesday Dead Air Not ‘Left-Wing Conspiracy’

Conservative talker Sean Hannity apologized on Thursday’s edition of The Sean Hannity Show after several minutes of dead air were broadcast during Wednesday’s show. Hannity put rumors of foul play to bed, saying, “It was not a left-wing conspiracy that did it. It was from the overheating of some critical broadcast equipment.”

The extended silence was broadcast to more than 500 affiliates and various streaming services. Hannity assured listeners that his team was taking steps to address the issue so that it doesn’t happen again.