100+ Radio Stations Signed Off In The Past Year

According to data released on April 6 by the Federal Communications Commission, more than 100 commercial AM and FM radio stations did not renew their broadcast licenses in the past year.

The report shows that 82 commercial FM stations and 36 AM stations ceased operation between March 2022 and 2023. The current number of licensed commercial FM stations is 6,681 and AM is 4,472. The FCC did not provide any reason for the non-renewals. On an upswing, the public notice revealed that 100 public FM radio stations gained licenses since March 2022.