As Audio Proves ROI, $1B Spent On Failed Digital Ads

As traditional AM/FM broadcasts and podcasts show increased return on investment for advertisers, a new study shows that around $1 billion was spent in 2022 on digital ads that didn’t get the message across.

CreativeX’s study of two million digital ads from top brands found that 55% didn’t meet basic creative best practices for Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The study highlights the importance of producing high-quality creative content and knowing the platform. Brands that produced creative content in line with platform best practices saw double-digit increases in sales, brand recognition, and impressions per dollar.

In another win for audio, CreativeX revealed that ads that did not use sound experienced a significant impact on effectiveness.