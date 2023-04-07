AM Radio Was Saved In Cars Twice: Can We Do It Again?

The AM debate is fiercer than ever, as EVs stand to cut out the band on the grounds that EV operations create too much radio frequency interference for AM to be viable.

David Schutz, of Hoffman Schutz Media Capital, reached out to Radio Ink with a history lesson for broadcasters. Schutz started out in radio as a broadcast engineer and says that this isn’t the first (or even the second) time that automakers have faced AM interference. So how did radio win the first two battles and can we use that lesson today?

Radio Ink: When did the AM band troubles start?

David Schutz: One of the situations that confronted the industry with the introduction of AM radios in the ’20s and ’30s was interference from automobiles’ ignition systems. Automobile manufacturers had to take six volts of direct current and create a high voltage current that can bridge the gap in a spark plug and ignite the fuel mixture in a cylinder.

This created a monumental problem for AM radio. The radio frequency interference from the electrical system would ping the radio. The interference was unbelievable. It would change frequency depending on the speed of the engine. But there was another type of radio service that the automobile manufacturers were very concerned about – a service other than broadcast radio. That was the early introduction of police radios. The ignition systems interfered with the very early police radio systems.

Radio Ink: Ah, so then it becomes a public safety issue, which is an argument we’re all very familiar with today. So how did they fix it?

David Schutz: To quiet down their ignition systems, they came up with two really good solutions. It was the introduction of something called radio-suppressive spark plug wire. It was a specially insulated cable that quieted things down to very acceptable levels. This was driven home to me as a teenager when I was trying to help a friend rebuild an old car. The ignition harness was short so we just thought we’d use the cheapest thing possible which was ordinary spark plug cable – great on a tractor where there’s no radio, but on a car you had this annoying ping without the resistance and the radio shielding.

Radio Ink: Was it purely the fact that police cars needed functional radios that got automakers working on a fix?

David Schutz: The automotive industry realized they could sell a lot of police cars, but they could also add radio as a desirable accessory. Radio was a money-making source, so there was a true incentive for automakers to want to make radio compatible with cars. It also meant that they’re selling a lot of cars and or trucks in rural areas which by their definition are going to have only weaker radio signals. So the suppression has to be very effective.

So AM radio in cars was saved. And then it happened again.

In the 1960s, American automobile and truck manufacturers changed from traditional generators to alternators. That produced a phenomenon on AM radio in cars that became known as alternator noise. Again, it was motor-speed-dependent, but it was different than the ignition sound. It was more of a hiss. I can still remember in the 1960s, aftermarket products being sold to quiet the alternator hiss.

Radio Ink: If people were buying fixes for the problem themselves, how were automakers compelled to fix this the second time?

David Schutz: Again, it was market forces that compelled them. People wanted AM radio. Automakers had a big problem suppressing that noise. It took an additional filtration system clamped on the back of an alternator where the power came out to further suppress the interference. It became standard equipment.

So that’s a second example of the industry modifying its technology to accommodate interference with the AM signal.

Radio Ink: And here we are again.

David Schutz: History never repeats itself, but it’s got a tremendous tendency to rhyme.

Radio Ink: Some EV makers are working on shielding their cars so that AM works just fine. For the rest, do you think it’s just a matter of cost-cutting?

David Schutz: Absolutely, it’s cost-cutting. At this point in time, Tesla is the leader in terms of raw innovation and integration. They have engineered so many critical systems. My guess, and I don’t have any basis for expert opinion, is that AM interference was so low as to be non-existent in their design criteria. It probably just got overlooked.

And right now, what is the economic motivation to fix it? The only motivation is consumer demand and government regulatory demand. The same way you build in physical safety. There are governmental regulations for the physical safety and structural integrity of all automobiles under the Highway Safety Authority.

But broadcasters were asleep at the switch about AM beginning 20 years ago when they did not protest the fact that the automobile manufacturers were taking the AM portion of the radio units in their vehicles and narrow banding them.

Radio Ink: Okay, but not only was AM radio the only game in town for car audio back then, but it was also an optional extra. It was a moneymaker for the auto industry. That’s gone away now. The moneymaker is going to be subscriptions. They want you to pay monthly for your heated seats and have a Google dashboard.

David Schutz: I saw your story about GM giving the boot to Apple CarPlay. The dash is gonna go to the highest bidder. Even Google may get tossed out. That’s why they’re moving away from CarPlay and Android Auto because they don’t want Bluetooth. It all goes through them. I call it the shaver analogy, i.e., you give away free shavers to sell the blades. You sell a computer printer below the manufacturing cost because you’ll make it up on the ink.

Broadcasters have to be careful not to tread on performance royalties, but you know, maybe broadcasters have to consider that to have over-the-air tunability, we have to buy in and make radio an in-car subscription. I don’t think anybody has brought that concept up, everybody’s probably far too scared of it, but maybe that’s the way we have to play the game going forward.

So you think we have to make radio more profitable for automakers?

David Schutz: For decades, we’ve given away free radios. Now the radio capability may have to be paid for, the same way BMW wanted to sell subscriptions for heated seats.