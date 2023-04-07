Urban One Hit With Nasdaq Non-Compliance

Urban One received a letter from the Nasdaq stock market on Friday saying it was in non-compliance over a failure to file its 2022 Annual Report with the SEC. The company has 60 days to address the issue or it faces being delisted from the market.

The two options Urban One now have to get back in compliance are file the proper documents with the SEC, or submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rule that must be accepted by the exchange.

In a statement, the company said they are working diligently and expect to file their 2022 Form 10-K within the 60-day period, which ends on June 2, 2023. which would eliminate the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.

Urban One isn’t the only major radio company at risk in the stock market right now. Audacy is in non-compliance over its low stock value. That company’s shareholders may be voting on a reverse stock split in May in an attempt to boost the value above $1 and remain on the New York Stock Exchange.