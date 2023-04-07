Marketron Gives Restricted Ad Category Advice

On Thursday, Marketron held “Say YES to Restricted Categories,” a webinar about marketing and advertising for restricted categories such as cannabis, CBD, alcohol, gambling, and political. Radio companies have to advertise these products carefully over the air and digitally due to unique regulatory oversight. To meet the advertising needs of clients in a compliant way, businesses need to take specific approaches.

For cannabis, Marketron says digital marketing can enable companies to target and track consumers. The cannabis tourism market is valued at $17 billion, with local ad spend being common. However, ads need to be compliant with specific state rules, and must not show consumption. Out-of-home ads are not as effective as digital as they lack exact numbers.

While CBD is federally legal, it cannot be advertised everywhere. Promoting online or in-store sales is an option, but businesses cannot claim that CBD cures ailments, and there are state-level restrictions on creative.

For alcohol, different types (i.e. beer, spirits, wine) have varying restrictions. Advertisements cannot appeal to anyone under 21 and must promote responsible drinking. Businesses can advertise online sales, brand info and awareness, retail sales, and bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

Online sports betting had $1.8 billion in local ad spend in 2022. Each state has its own rules, and advertisers are shifting dollars to digital platforms with a 10% YoY increase. Marketron suggests targeting women, which is a growing segment, and to focus on retention with exclusive deals for existing users. Selling the experience, such as in-game bets, can also enhance a sporting event’s excitement.

For casinos, geofencing and geotargeting are recommended strategies, such as targeting gambling hot spots, areas where the most visitors come from, and advanced targeting for people who interact with the casino online. Of course, this is only on the digital side for now as the radio zonecasting debate continues.

In political advertising, Marketron’s name of the game is prepping for 2024. Radio is predicted to receive 4.7% of all political revenue in the next election cycle, while digital is projected to receive 22%. It is advised to have the necessary tech, strategy, and compliance in place now. Targeting specific zip codes and demographics digitally is recommended.