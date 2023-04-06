Who Is On Top Of Podtrac’s March 2023 Rankings?

Podtrac has released its podcast industry rankings for March 2023 with encouraging signs in overall growth.

In March, the US unique monthly audience increased by 10% from February for the Top 20 publishers, which was expected given the shorter length of the previous month. More encouraging, audience numbers were up 7% over March 2022. Global downloads were up 11% month-over-month, but flat year-over-year.

The Top 5 podcast publishers of March and their number of US listeners were:

iHeartPodcasts – 33,908,000 Wondery – 25,022,000 NPR – 20,110,000 New York Times – 12,233,000 NBC News – 11,369,000

Wondery was the month’s top sales network, followed by Acast, Libsyn, and PodcastOne.

The Top 5 podcasts remained unchanged from February.

The Daily – The New York Times Dateline NBC – NBC News Up First – NPR Morbid – Wondery NPR News Now – NPR