Who Is On Top Of Podtrac’s March 2023 Rankings?

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Podtrac Logo

Podtrac has released its podcast industry rankings for March 2023 with encouraging signs in overall growth.

In March, the US unique monthly audience increased by 10% from February for the Top 20 publishers, which was expected given the shorter length of the previous month. More encouraging, audience numbers were up 7% over March 2022. Global downloads were up 11% month-over-month, but flat year-over-year.

The Top 5 podcast publishers of March and their number of US listeners were:

  1. iHeartPodcasts – 33,908,000
  2. Wondery – 25,022,000
  3. NPR – 20,110,000
  4. New York Times – 12,233,000
  5. NBC News – 11,369,000

Wondery was the month’s top sales network, followed by Acast, Libsyn, and PodcastOne.

The Top 5 podcasts remained unchanged from February.

  1. The Daily – The New York Times
  2. Dateline NBC – NBC News
  3. Up First – NPR
  4. Morbid – Wondery
  5. NPR News Now – NPR

 

