As The West Dries, Colorado Public Radio Is ‘Parched’

NPR’s Colorado Public Radio has launched a new reporting podcast titled Parched, which focuses on the Colorado River water crisis and examines how people are trying to stop it. The series comprises ten episodes, released over 11 weeks starting on April 18.

Hosted by climate and environment reporter Michael Elizabeth Sakas, the podcast features a reporting team from CPR News that traveled around the Colorado River states, Tribal Lands, and northern Mexico to meet people who rely on the river and have ideas to save it.