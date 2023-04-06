‘Kasem v. Kasem’ Team Now Takes On Murdoch

After following the story of Casey Kasem’s death and alleged familial abuse, the Audible Original podcast Bitter Blood returns for Season 2 with a deep dive into the Murdoch family dynasty and their international media empire. Narrated by Succession‘s Alan Ruck, the podcast features interviews with key insiders and archival audio. All eight episodes are now exclusively on the Audible app.

Murdoch v. Murdoch will track the rise, criticisms, and controversies of a media juggernaut that began more than 70 years ago. The podcast examines the fractured internal relationships, dissension, and scrutiny the Murdochs have endured through international scandals, divorces, litigation, and $70 billion business deals.