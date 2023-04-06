Pike & Laurie Lead ‘People Who Knew Me’ Adaptation

Kim Hooper’s novel People Who Knew Me is getting a star-studded BBC Podcasts adaptation. Rosamund Pike and Hugh Laurie lead the 10-part audio drama series about a woman who uses 9/11 to fake her own death and start a new life in California. Fourteen years later, she is diagnosed with breast cancer and must confront her past.

The series also features Isabella Sermon (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Kyle Soller (Andor), Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Daniella Isaacs (Fleabag), and Jessica Darrow (Encanto). The first episode premieres on May 23, with new episodes dropping twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.