Which Podcast Genre Has The Best Batting Average?

As Major League Baseball begins a new season, Edison Research is using its Podcast Metrics data to figure out which genre has the best “batting average.”

Each podcast genre’s “batting average” was calculated by taking the number of times a genre appears in the top 200 podcasts (its hits) and dividing it by the number of times the genre appeared in the top 20,000 (its at-bats).

True Crime came out on top with 3.8% of all shows in the genre making the top 200, followed by Comedy with 2.7%, and News with 2.0%. Science and History also had above-average batting averages. The Society & Culture category had a below-average average, due to the volume of that genre’s shows in the top 20,000.

See Edison’s full “batting average” list here.