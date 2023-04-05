Which Podcasts Took Top Paranormal Honors?

The ParaPod Awards, which honors influencers and content creators in the paranormal genre, took place on April 1 as the closing event of the two-day ParaPod Festival in Valencia, CA.

The awards recognized podcasts, documentary filmmakers, TV shows, and personalities from across the paranormal genre. Actress and podcaster Jillian Clare presented the podcast and documentary category awards. The winners were chosen from the top three submissions in each category.

ParaPod Podcast Award winners are:

Best UFO Podcast: UFO Chronicles Podcast

Best True Crime Podcast: Heart Starts Pounding

Best Ghost Podcast: Ghost Town

Best Spiritual/Psychic Podcast: The Colby Rebel Show

Best Podcast Host: Kaelyn Moore

Podcast of the Year: Heart Starts Pounding