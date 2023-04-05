Podcasting Produces Youngest Gracie Winner Ever

Car Company with Charlee and Willa

This year’s Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards has its youngest-ever winner – she’s only 8 years old. Charlee Jane won the Gracie for Podcast Host in the Digital Media Student category. The award-winning episode is “Charlee Traps a Parent” from Car Company with Charlee & Willa.

Charlee is the daughter of former Elvis Duran personality TJ TaorminaCharlee expressed her desire to become a podcast host over a year ago and studied podcasting in her elective class last year. She hosts the podcast with her younger sister, which is produced by their dad.

