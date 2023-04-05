Lyons To Make His Promotions Den With Summit

Jeff Lyons will serve as the new Promotions Director for SummitMedia’s Omaha cluster. The SummitMedia Omaha stations include AM 590 ESPN (KXSP), Channel 94.1 (KQCH), Classic Rock 105.9 (KKCD), Star 104.5 (KSRZ), and Z-92 (KEZO).

Lyons has 20 years of experience in similar capacities for CBS Radio, Flinn Broadcasting, and Cumulus Media in cities such as Memphis, Tallahassee, Santa Maria, and Huntsville. He was most recently Marketing and Promotions Director for Community Broadcasters in Florence, S.C.

“We are thrilled to add Jeff to our promotions team,” said Summit VP of Events and Promotions Justin Ragland. “His experience and enthusiasm for radio will serve our Omaha brands well.”

“I am excited to join the SummitMedia Omaha team. I have heard great things about the company for years and I look forward to the opportunities these stations present,” Lyons proclaimed. “I’m energized by the great team here and ready to have some fun!”