Shock As Twitter Declares NPR ‘State-Affiliated Media’

Twitter’s “blue check” fight just hit a new level. On Tuesday night, Twitter labeled National Public Radio’s account as US state-affiliated media, lumping it in with propaganda networks like Russia’s RT and China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Twitter’s policy says, “State-affiliated media is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.” In the text, the social platform made exceptions for the BBC in the UK, Canada’s CBC, and NPR – until Tuesday.

Now that NPR’s exception status is revoked, the public broadcaster is fighting back. In a statement on Twitter, NPR CEO John Lansing said, “NPR and our Member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-bases journalism we provide. NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding power accountable. It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way. A vigorous, vibrant free press is essential to the health of our democracy.”

This appears to be the latest move in the feud between Twitter’s owner Elon Musk and US media outlets. Over the weekend, Musk rescinded The New York Times’ verification “blue check” after they said they wouldn’t pay for the indicator, saying in a now-deleted tweet, “The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting.”