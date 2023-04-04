Spotify Shutters ‘Live,’ Signals Sunset For The Genre

First, it was Locker Room, then it was Greenroom, then Live, and now it is no more. Spotify ended service to its Clubhouse-style live-audio app Spotify Live on Monday after informing users.

In 2021, Spotify paid €57 million for Betty Labs, the creator of the then-sports-centric Locker Room, and rebranded and relaunched the app to offer live shows related to sports, music, entertainment, and lifestyle. The move was to compete with Clubhouse, which had become a behemoth in the space in a short period of time.

But that was 2021. Since exiting lockdown, social audio apps have lost the vast majority of their userbases.

A Spotify spokesperson told Gizmodo, “We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app. We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans.”

As Spotify Sunsets ‘Live,’ So Goes Live Audio Apps?