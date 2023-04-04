Research Director Picks Up Radio Pro Ramirez

Twenty-year radio veteran Nikki Ramirez is joining Research Director, Inc. as Sales & Business Development Lead. In her new position, Nikki will promote Research Director’s Programming & Ratings Toolbox, which provides radio stations with in-depth analysis of market performance and audience from Nielsen data.

“We’re excited to leverage Nikki’s extensive radio industry knowledge and experience, both on-air and behind-the-scenes, to fuel our growth in helping radio stations across the U.S. maximize the value of data to improve both their ratings and their revenue,” said CEO Marc Greenspan. “She joins our team at a pivotal time as we look to showcase our unique ability to help clients improve their programming effectiveness and sales success.”

“I am so happy to join Research Director and look forward to building long-term, value-driven relationships with radio stations. I believe in the company’s mission of providing strategic guidance and powerful tools that allow radio stations to identify key opportunities to thrive on a higher level,” said Ramirez.