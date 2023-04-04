Colorado Streamer Opens Production Studio For Public

Loudspeaker Public Media, a public radio streamer and podcast studio based in Colorado, has announced the opening of Loudspeaker Studios. The new recording and broadcast facility in Fort Collins provides a space for professionals and beginners alike who want to tell their story but don’t know where to start.

The studio is open to anyone in the community who wants to start a radio show, podcast, or live stream. Experienced engineers handle all aspects of production, allowing hosts and guests to focus on their performance. The studios are equipped to handle various types of production, including podcasts, live radio, video streaming, and presentations.