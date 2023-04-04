It’s Rainey’s Day For Executive Promotion At CMG

Jodi Rainey has been promoted to Vice President of National Sales for Cox Media Group’s radio division. In this new role, Jodi will be responsible for overseeing national, network, and political sales for CMG’s 52 radio stations across 11 markets.

Prior to this role, Jodi was the Director of National Sales, leading CMG Radio’s national sales strategy and team. Jodi has almost 25 years of experience in the industry and has been with CMG since 2001.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with an already successful team of talented and experienced leaders,” Rainey said. “We’ll continue to be laser-focused on delivering results for our clients, creating growth for CMG, and positively impacting the listeners and communities across our markets.”

“Jodi is an outstanding leader and strategic thinker, and she’s passionate about delivering results for our clients and our company,” added CMG Radio EVP Rob Babin. “She has a deep understanding of our business, and I’m confident she’ll continue to deliver exceptional results while leading our National Sales team.”