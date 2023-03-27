Sousa Continues On Her Path With Compass

Compass Media Networks has promoted Liane Sousa to Director of Affiliate Sales. Sousa will continue to be based out of New York and manage and affiliate content partnerships for Compass syndicated programs.

Liane joined Compass in 2019. Her portfolio includes DeDe in the Morning, Anna & Raven, The Baka Boyz Monday – Friday, and numerous weekend mix shows. Liane has also recently added The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown and John Tesh’s Intelligence For Your Life.

Sousa states, “Thank you Peter, Hiram, Nancy, and Adam for your endless support and guidance. I’m so proud to be a part of Compass Media Networks’ talented team and deliver the best product lineup in our industry while serving the utmost value to our content partners and affiliates.”