Massive First Month For A.I. Voiceover Tool

Web-based traffic platform Radio Workflow is the latest to put artificial intelligence to work for radio sales and production with their new AI voiceover program, Voice My Ad. Within Voice My Ad’s first month more than one million words were voiced.

“We are thrilled to see the incredible response to Voice My Ad and its immediate impact on radio stations’ production processes,” said Fletcher Ford, CEO at Radio Workflow. “Our mission has always been to make radio production seamless and efficient, and the success of Voice My Ad in its first month is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our clients’ needs.”