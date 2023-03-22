Audacy’s Channel Q Gets Revamped Lineup

After running without air personalities since December, Audacy announced a new weekday programming lineup for Channel Q, including a live morning show, starting March 27. The Audacy original features music, news, and entertainment by and for the LGBTQ+ community. Channel Q is in 33 markets and the Audacy app.
Talent includes WOMX’s CJ Robinson on weekday mornings, KRBZ’s Jordin Silver, Alex Donati, and Corey Crockett. The new lineup will launch with special guests and interviews, including Adam Lambert, Zara Larsson, Margaret Cho, singer-songwriter Raye, musician Betty Who, and actor/singer Frankie Grande.
“We’re thrilled to announce our new lineup,” said Channel Q Brand Manager Brian Holt. “Our roster will feature a diverse range of hosts that will continue Audacy’s mission to provide a platform to help end discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community by fostering inclusivity and ‘Giving Everyone a Voice.’”