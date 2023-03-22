Audacy’s Channel Q Gets Revamped Lineup

After running without air personalities since December, Audacy announced a new weekday programming lineup for Channel Q, including a live morning show, starting March 27. The Audacy original features music, news, and entertainment by and for the LGBTQ+ community. Channel Q is in 33 markets and the Audacy app.

Talent includes WOMX’s CJ Robinson on weekday mornings, KRBZ’s Jordin Silver, Alex Donati, and Corey Crockett. The new lineup will launch with special guests and interviews, including Adam Lambert, Zara Larsson, Margaret Cho, singer-songwriter Raye, musician Betty Who, and actor/singer Frankie Grande.