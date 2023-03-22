SPJ To Congress: Protect Our Journalists

After a half decade and dozens more U.S. journalists attacked, The Society of Professional Journalists sent a letter on Wednesday to members of Congress requesting the reintroduction of the Journalist Protection Act. If passed, the JPA would make it a federal crime to knowingly assault a reporter on the job. The Act was first introduced in 2018 but failed to make headway.

The February murder of Florida journalist Dylan Lyons while covering a story has brought this issue back to the forefront as radio, TV, digital, and print reporters seek protection under the law. On March 16, the Radio Television Digital News Association sent a similar letter to Florida’s congressional delegation.

“Journalists risk their lives every minute of every day when reporting in the field,” SPJ National President Claire Regan said. “SPJ has issued safety guidelines, but there is only so much newsroom leaders can do to protect their staff from harm in vulnerable situations. Passing the Journalist Protection Act would enhance the guidelines set forth by SPJ by going even further to make it a federal offense to knowingly assault journalists. It is time for Congress to finally pass this critical legislation.”