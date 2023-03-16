More Lawmakers Get In Radio’s Corner

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Congress

One Senator and twelve members of the House of Representatives have entered the fight to protect local broadcasters. Additional members of Congress from both parties have joined together as co-sponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act, which would prevent any new performance royalties on broadcast radio stations.

The 167 co-sponsors in the House now include Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Brett Guthrie (R-KY), David Kustoff (R-TN), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Mary Miller (R-IL), Mike Turner (R-OH) and Roger Williams (R-TX).

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) is the 21st Senator to co-sponsor the LRFA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here