Kevin Hart Extends The Funny On SiriusXM

SiriusXM and Kevin Hart have signed a multi-year extension to keep the comedian’s Hartbeat brand curating content for the company. The deal means the continuation of Hart’s SiriusXM station, Laugh Out Loud Radio.

Hart will also continue his podcast Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, while producing a slate of new programs, including Love Thang with Punkie Johnson and One Song with Diallo and LUXXURY, hosted by Diallo Riddle and Blake “LUXXURY” Robin. Laugh Out Loud Radio will also feature a never-before-heard stand-up album from the late comedian Bernie Mac this year.

“I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SiriusXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of Gold Minds and the additions of Punkie, Diallo, and Blake,” said Kevin Hart. “SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and Hartbeat’s for some time and the fact that we were able to launch Gold Minds and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind.”

“Over the last five years, Kevin has become a cornerstone of SiriusXM’s comedy programming, and we’re absolutely thrilled to deepen our relationship with Kevin and the whole Hartbeat team,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and CCO. “As they’ve proven time and again, they have their finger on the pulse of the new, exciting, diverse voices in comedy, and our audience has clearly responded. We’re excited to remain Kevin’s audio home as he continues to expand his comedy brand and listenership.”