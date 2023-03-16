NYC ESPN Host Strikes Out Retirement Rumors

After months of rumors that he would retire from radio, Michael Kay announced he has signed a new contract with 98.7 ESPN New York (WEPN). New York Post sources say Good Karma Brands’ deal to keep the Yankees’ play-by-play announcer on in the afternoons is for multiple years and worth seven figures.

Kay made the announcement to start the second hour of Thursday’s Michael Kay Show. He told co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, “I was pretty certain that that was gonna be it. That I would leave the show after 21 years in September.” Rumors had been circulating after another New York Post story in January said Kay was seriously considering stepping away from radio.

“I don’t want to give this up. I love working with Don and Peter. I love the people I work with here at the station, and I’m going to continue here. So I’ve signed a new contract and I will continue on the show,” confirmed Kay. “We have unfinished business here. We think that this show – and you could argue all you want, you could call up, you could hit me on social media – this is the best sports talk show in the country. If at times the ratings don’t effect that, so be it.”