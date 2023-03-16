Radio Mercury Awards Reveal First Round Judges

With the submission deadline for the 2023 Radio Mercury Awards approaching, the Radio Advertising Bureau has released the list of first round judges. Judges include an eclectic group of copywriters, production directors, and creatives from radio, television, and agencies. The full roster can be found on the Radio Mercury Awards site.

The RAB and Radio Creative Fund announced 2023 Chief Judge Sherman Winfield and the eleven final round judges last year.

This year’s Radio Mercury Awards include new categories for humor, songs/music, sound design, short broadcast commercials, and innovation in broadcast radio. The entry deadline is Monday, April 10. The awards ceremony will be June 8th at Sony Hall in New York City.