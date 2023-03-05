Laden Joins WABC

Red Apple’s WABC in New York City has hired Noam Laden as News Director, host of the daily 5am WABC News Hour with Noam Laden, and top-of-the-hour news anchor during the Sid & Friends Morning Show.

Laden worked at WABC from 2003 to 2018 where he held positions similar to his current roles, including News Director and news anchor during the Imus In the Morning show and co-host on the Geraldo Rivera show.

Most recently, Laden was at WOR, where he was morning news anchor and contributor to the morning show.

“I’m very excited to join the new 77 WABC,” said Laden. “The station has a terrific lineup of hosts, and the ratings are soaring. It’s great to be part of a winning team with passionate owners. We’ve got lots of exciting plans for distribution of our news.”

Matt Meany, Program Director for 77 WABC, stated, “When we decided to expand our news, I knew the person who would help us accomplish that goal was Noam. I’m thrilled that he’s come to WABC to head up our News Department and to host our 5am News Hour.”