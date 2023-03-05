Steps to Becoming a Chart Topping Podcast

(By Traci Long DeForge) In the ever-growing world of podcasts, standing out from the crowd can be a challenge. With millions of podcasts available, how do you make sure yours is the one people are listening to and talking about? The answer lies in creating compelling content and positioning yourself as a thought leader in your industry. But what is it that chart-topping podcasts have in common?

According to recent data from Rephonic, there are four key things that set them apart.

First, the top-ranking shows on Spotify tend to be newer. While this may not be something you have control over, it’s still interesting to know that newer podcasts on Spotify are getting more traction. This means that if you’re just starting out, you have a better chance of making it to the top than if you’ve been podcasting for a while.

Second, how your podcast is categorized does matter. Society and Culture, Comedy, and True Crime are all categories that are charting high on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you are a business growth focused podcast, it’s likely that you’re not going to fall into at least two of these three categories. However, if your content aligns well with any of these categories, it may be worth considering positioning your podcast accordingly.

Third, audiences of top-ranking shows on Apple Podcasts specifically tend to skew male. However, recent statistics from Edison Research show a significant gain in women listenership, especially women over 55. This means that there is a growing demand for more women-hosted content, which presents an opportunity for female podcasters to tap into this audience.

If you’re a male host, you may wanna consider bringing in a female co-host, or if you are a female and you are sitting on the sidelines waiting to launch your show this provides some validation for you around your audience being ready for you to show up and record.

Finally, the most important factor is one that podcast hosts have the most control over: weekly release schedules. The data shows that top-ranking podcasts publish new episodes weekly. While this may sound overwhelming, there are strategies you can use to stay on top of your schedule without burning out. As a busy business owner, sometimes it can still be challenging to get out one really robust episode each week. The solution may be to release two full episodes a month that include a signature piece of content within your episode. Ask your editor to extract out that signature segment and release it on alternate weeks. Segments could include rapid fire questions, thought starters, a recap summary of your episode or a very specific focused piece of content that provides tips or takeaways. This strategy sets you up to rank within the top charting podcasts by releasing episodes every week, yet not having to create and produce new content.

Ultimately, regardless of where you chart, the quality of your content and the quality of your audience are what matter most. By creating compelling, thought-provoking content and consistently releasing new episodes, you can position yourself as a top-ranked podcast in your industry. So, whether you’re a seasoned podcaster or just starting out, keep these tips in mind as you work to make your podcast a chart-topping success.

Traci Long DeForge is the founder of Produce Your Podcast, and a consultant, speaker, and strategist. She can be contacted at [email protected] or 912.223.9525. Visit her websites: TraciDeForge.com and ProduceYourPodcast.com.