Shawn Parr Hits Syndication

“Shawn Parr’s Backstage Country” is debuting across 75 radio stations. Beasley Media Group, Key Networks, and Shawn Parr Productions have teamed up for the show in 27 of the top 50 DMA markets nationwide.

“We are so blessed to launch Shawn Parr’s Backstage Country with these 75 incredible affiliates, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Parr. “We are getting off to a great start with amazing stars. Thrilled to welcome Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Jason Aldean, and Luke Combs in the first few weeks.”

The four-hour program, based in Nashville, is being offered for multiple dayparts on a market-exclusive basis. Parr has been a Country radio personality for more than 35 years.