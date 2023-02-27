Connoisseur Hauls in Big Money For Kids

Connoisseur Media ‘s WFRE held its 2023 “Free Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon” recently and raised a record $553,879 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Having first conducted the annual radiothon in 2006, WFRE has now helped raise well-over $6.5 million for St. Jude over the past 17 years.

This year’s 26-hour radiothon took place from 6am-7pm on Thursday, February 23, and Friday, February 24.

According to WFRE Program Director ANDY WEBB, “These two days were record-breaking, and it’s all a testament to the commitment that our staff, sponsors, and supporters have toward seeing that no child dies from cancer. The Frederick area came through this year in the biggest way ever. I couldn’t be prouder of our on-air team, our management, our support staff, Team WFRE, and, of course, our incredible listeners who did such an incredible job in continuing to support St. Jude.”

WFRE, Frederick’s #1 radio station, can be heard locally on-air in Frederick, MD, at 99.9 FM, and streaming live online via the WFRE App & WFRE.com.

Connoisseur Media owns market-leading radio clusters in regions including: Nassau-Suffolk, NY; Metro Fairfield, CT; and New Haven CT; as well as Frederick, MD.