A Reunion In Atlanta

Steve Barnes and Leslie Fram have reunited for mornings at WNNX-FM in Atlanta. The re-vamped program, “The Morning X with Barnes and Leslie”, harkens back to their successful pairing on 99x from 1994 to 2003.

“99X was my home for 17 years and will forever be in my DNA. Those years prepared me for my current role at CMT – understanding a loyal fanbase of music lovers who truly lead the way,” said Fram. “You only have to glance at the comments from 99X listeners reminiscing about their favorite music and memories to appreciate the role this radio station played in their lives.”

“It’s a thrill to come back ‘home’ to The Morning X and 99X,” said Barnes. “It’s mind blowing that the fans asked for our return to the Atlanta airwaves and Cumulus gave us the chance to put our team back together to rebuild this franchise.”

Fram will retain her Senior Executive Role with CMT/ Paramount.