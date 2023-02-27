Expanding True Crime On Fox

FOX News Audio will expand its true crime content with a new weekly podcast, “The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno”. In addition, FOX News Audio is launching a True Crime Minute for smart speakers, where listeners can get updates on the biggest crime stories in America three times a week.

Compagno will share stories of survival, solved and unsolved murders, America’s most wanted killers, missing persons and celebrity crime trials. She will be joined each week by a team of FOX News Digital true crime reporters, legal and law enforcement experts and the FOX News Investigative Team.

The new program will debut February 28th, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays and Thursdays every week.