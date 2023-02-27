Producer Promotion For Pollock

Josh Pollock has been promoted at WCVO-FM in Columbus, OH to morning show producer. Pollock will continue to serve as Social Media Director for 104.9 The River.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to continue to grow and develop while learning from three of the most talented people in the industry,” said Pollock. “I’m excited to partner with them to continue to make the River Morning Show the best it can be.”

“JP is a problem-solver, a social media whiz and talented in countless other areas, which will help us more adequately handle phone calls, listener interactions,” said Josh Hooper who co-hosts the show with Chad Bradley and Hannah Pfah.

River Radio Ministries operates four signals in Central Ohio, including 104.9 in Columbus, 89.3 Newark, 90.9 Lancaster and 89.3 Chillicothe.