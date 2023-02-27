Catsimatidis Shares His Story

John Catsimatidis, owner of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, tells his story in “How Far Do You Want to Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire”. The story chronicles his beginnings in the grocery business, his foray into politics, his purchase of a legacy NYC station and his on-air presence.

“The American dream doesn’t come with an instruction manual—or even a sign to let you know when you’ve arrived at the finish line,” said Catsimatidis “I’m far from finished. Buying WABC and launching Red Apple Media and the Red Apple Audio Networks has been a dream come true. I wrote How Far Do You Want to Go? to help others with an entrepreneurial spirit achieve success.”

“How Far Do You Want to Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire” is available on the 77 WABC Store, Amazon, and other bookseller outlets.