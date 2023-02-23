Shane German Headed North

Shane German has joined WDSE-FM in Duluth-Superior, MN-WI as Afternoon Host and Special Projects Coordinator. German joins The North, 103.3 team From WYCE-FM, Grand Rapids, MI.

“Shane is a wonderful on-air talent and will fit in nicely alongside our excellent staff of music nerds and crate diggers,” said Brian Rickman, Station Manager. “In addition to his work on-air, Shane brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his years on the label side of the industry and his many years as a professional musician. We’re truly looking forward to welcoming him to the picturesque shores of Lake Superior.”

WDSE-FM is a AAA non-commercial station operated by PBS-North.