A Post-Pandemic Learning Crisis

KNX News took a closer look at the post-pandemic learning crisis facing Southern Californians. The one-hour “A Generation Lost” live town hall event brought together teens and experts to illuminate the unseen impacts of the pandemic and discuss potential solutions.

“There is no issue of more universal importance to our communities, said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. “It was important that we use our platform at KNX News to ensure parents and teens know they’re not alone in adjusting to a new reality.”

Mike Simpson, host of “LA’s Morning News” on KNX, and Charles Feldman, host of “KNX In Depth” and “LA’s Afternoon News” served as moderators of the commercial-free event, which is available to watch on demand Here.