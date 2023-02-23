Another Go Around For Let’s Go

SiriusXM has signed a multi-year renewal to continue airing Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. The renewal comes as the third season of the sports podcast gets ready for a fall 2023 return.

“As the greatest quarterback in history steps away from the field and embarks on the next chapter of his career, SiriusXM will be the place to hear him talk about it all in his own words,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “Tom, Larry and Jim have produced so many ‘must listen’ moments so far in their first two seasons of Let’s Go! This is truly a one-of-a-kind show, allowing fans to connect with two of the greatest players to ever play the game.”

Season 3 will continue each week on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio channels.