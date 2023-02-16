Mean Gene On SportsMap Radio

“The Sports Kings” hosted by veteran sports radio broadcaster Gene ‘Mean Gene’ Thompson is joining Gow Media’s SportsMap Radio. The show will air live Thursday and Friday from Las Vegas.

“The Sports Kings are ecstatic to join Gow Media and the SportsMap Radio Network, said Thompson.“We look forward to providing our listeners with an informational, entertaining and engaging show.”

“We are thrilled to add Gene Thompson to our impressive roster of talent,” said David Gow, Gow Media, Founder and CEO. “The Sports Kings are committed to producing two of the most informative, fast moving, and energetic hours in all of sports radio.”