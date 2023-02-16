Alex Siciliano New NAB Communications Head

The NAB has named Alex Siciliano as Senior Vice President of Communications. Siciliano served more than a decade in the House and Senate. Most recently, he served as deputy chief of staff for former Colorado Senator Cory Gardner.

“NAB has a strong team leading our press outreach, focused on communicating the value that America’s broadcasters bring to every local community,” said NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Alex brings valuable experience in government and politics to this leadership role, effectively communicating how policy issues impacting broadcasters can affect the service local radio and TV stations provide. Broadcasters are well served by Alex and this team of veteran communicators.”

Siciliano is responsible for messaging strategies to further NAB’s initiatives and advocacy issues before Congress and the administration. He also serves as the chief spokesperson for NAB and as a key advisor to the association’s senior leadership.