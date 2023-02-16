Pembleton Adds Wilks-Barre Market at Cumulus

Elizabeth Pembleton has been promoted to Regional Vice President and Market Manager for Cumulus’ Allentown and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton markets. She’s been running Allentown for the company since 2014. Cumulus has 4 stations in Wilks-Barre.

Pembleton was named Director of Sales for Cumulus Allentown in 2011. Prior to that she was GSM for Citadel in Allentown. She was also Senior AE for Clear Channel/iHeart in Allentown for 10 years.

Cumulus Pennsylvania Regional VP Ron Giovanniello said, “I have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with Liz since 2011. She is an outstanding leader and is hard-working and passionate about our business and serving our team, listeners, and customers. This is a great opportunity for us to recognize and promote one of our best, and I’m confident the Cumulus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team will benefit and grow from her leadership just as the Cumulus Allentown team has over the years.”

Pembleton added, “I am honored to expand my role with Cumulus and to lead these great teams. This was a natural fit for me – while I’ve been part of the business community in the Lehigh Valley for nearly 30 years, my home is the Poconos, in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton DMA, where I’ve lived since the early ‘80s. I’m excited to join the incredible team already in place and look forward to further collaboration with the two markets in the expanded region. Over the last several years, Cumulus Pennsylvania markets, and in particular the Allentown and WBS teams, have successfully worked together for the mutual benefit of our audiences, advertisers, and the community. I can’t wait to get started on my next chapter with Cumulus.”